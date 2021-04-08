Navy Leaders Discuss COVID Response, Unmanned Intelligence on Final Day of SAS 2021

Surgeon General of the Navy, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham praised the work of the Navy’s preventive medicine teams as a “secret weapon” to the fleet’s COVID response.

“It was an extremely challenging environment and it remains a challenging environment. That challenge we faced extended beyond force health protection into public health where we were able to provide support. The USNS Comfort’s arrival in New York was a marquee event and the preventive medicine units were crucial to responding to the Navy’s public health efforts,” said Gillingham.

Acting Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Thomas Harker delivered remarks during a luncheon, urging attendees to continue embracing partnerships among industry, public and private organizations in order for the Navy to thrive.

“Partnership and trust are at the heart of all we do, protecting our world also requires mutual support and respect from our allies and partners that serve by our side. True partnership is a two-way street built upon trust, open, honest communication and the recognition of values that bond us in service. In order to maintain our Fleet we must maintain our partnerships.” said Harker.



Vice Adm. Scott Conn, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities (OPNAV N9), also shared his thoughts on the future of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and the need within the DoD to maintain a competitive advantage in the unmanned arena.

“The world’s a different place today. At the end of the Cold War, there was an anomaly in history that the U.S. had a monopoly on key critical technology and that’s no longer the case. We don’t have a monopoly on range and precision and because of that we need to expand our operational reach,” said Conn during panel discussions.

“I think our challenge is looking at those challenging operational problems that we have and thinking, how we can use unmanned systems in the air, on the surface and undersea to create and identify those warfighting advantages, that gives the advantage at the tactical level. Our first job is to prevent crisis and conflict from happening in day to day operations and ISR is a part of that.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 17:19 Story ID: 402459 Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Leaders Discuss COVID Response, Unmanned Intelligence on Final Day of SAS 2021, by PO1 Brittney Kinsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.