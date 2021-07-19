Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri National Guard establishes Joint Diversity and Inclusion Council

    JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Story by Sgt. Cameron McCown 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    This is a non-narrative video about the Missouri National Guard's (MONG) Joint Diversity and Inclusion Council (JDIC) and its inaugural public event, the
    Juneteenth celebration, 2021. The video was created by Sgt. Cameron McCown and includes interviews with MONG's Director of Joint Staff, Brig. Gen. Charles
    Hausman and the State Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Acosta.

    The Juneteenth Celebration was held on June 25, 2021. It was designed to be an interactive learning opportunity to be come cutureally competent and learn
    the history of Juneteenth (the Federal holiday observed on the 19th of June).

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Location: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US 
