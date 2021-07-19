Missouri National Guard establishes Joint Diversity and Inclusion Council

This is a non-narrative video about the Missouri National Guard's (MONG) Joint Diversity and Inclusion Council (JDIC) and its inaugural public event, the

Juneteenth celebration, 2021. The video was created by Sgt. Cameron McCown and includes interviews with MONG's Director of Joint Staff, Brig. Gen. Charles

Hausman and the State Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Javier Acosta.



The Juneteenth Celebration was held on June 25, 2021. It was designed to be an interactive learning opportunity to be come cutureally competent and learn

the history of Juneteenth (the Federal holiday observed on the 19th of June).

