Tyndall Air Force Base wins second consecutive award for its cutting edge planning

Tyndall Air Force Base earned the Outstanding Federal Planning award from the American Planning Association for the second consecutive year on May 12. This award is given for outstanding federal planning, leadership and innovative solutions by the APA, a professional organization representing the field of urban and regional planning in the United States.

The team, comprised of Tyndall AFB, Air Force Civil Engineering Center, AECOM, and Jacobs Engineering Group was selected for their planning and projects to rebuild the installation after Hurricane Michael in 2018. This large-scale program was recognized for its sustainability, quality urban design, innovative problem solving and effective planning processes.

With such a large project many thought that the rebuild would potentially be a decade long process. But the team worked hard to push the boundaries of what many thought was possible.

“The team worked with an accelerated timeline,” said Amy Vandeveer, AFCEC, community planning subject matter expert. “They produced several years’ worth of planning and progress in the first 360 days after Hurricane Michael.”

In total, the team accomplished in under three years what would have taken more than a decade prior to the hurricane. They were also able to accomplish close to 10 years’ worth of facility planning charrettes, a meeting in which all stakeholders in a project attempt to resolve conflicts and map solutions, in just six months’ time.

“These awards prove the resilience and resolve of Tyndall Airmen who showed up to the stakeholder interviews and master planning design charrettes,” said Tracy Chapman, 325th Civil Engineering Squadron, community development manager. “Over 200 Airmen gave their time, expertise, and vision for what an Installation of the Future…should encompass.”

The 200 members of Tyndall AFB that participated were also assisting in recovery and in the process of rebuilding their homes and lives after Hurricane Michael. With a vision in mind, and the backing of national leadership, the drive to rebuild Tyndall into the “Installation of the Future” is stronger than ever.

“Tyndall is building what is needed to be more lethal, ready, resilient, and sustainable,” said Chapman. “Tyndall’s installation facility standards set a precedent and an example for other Air Force installations at risk of damage from severe weather events.”

As the rebuild continues, there is no doubt that Tyndall and its members still have a long road ahead. With their proven determination and resiliency along with their award winning plans and vision for the future, that road will hopefully be a smooth one.

