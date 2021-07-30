Photo Essay: July 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy for Pershing Strike '21

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown July 12, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the Army Forces...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown July 12, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the Army Forces Command Exercise Pershing Strike ’21. Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in the exercise and have overall in fiscal year 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities of Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Training operations are shown July 12, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the Army Forces Command Exercise Pershing Strike ’21.



Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in the exercise and have overall in fiscal year 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events.



The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities of Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



