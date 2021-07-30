IWTC Corry Station Sailor Hones Technology Skills for National Security

Courtesy Photo | 210723-N-N0484-0004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 23, 2021) – Seaman Emily Hollingsworth, A...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210723-N-N0484-0004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 23, 2021) – Seaman Emily Hollingsworth, A Belton, Texas native, attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, poses for a photo during watch. She will soon begin Information Systems Technician (IT) "A" School and report to her first fleet assignment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Ensign Mark Jager, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Belton, Texas native is stationed at a Navy training command learning technical skills to become an information warfare professional.



After graduating boot camp one month ago, Seaman Emily Hollingsworth arrived at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, at the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station. She will soon begin Information Systems Technician (IT) "A" School and report to her first fleet assignment.



Information technology is critically important in the Navy. ITs are enlisted Sailors who play vital roles in network administration, data management, and software implementation. Their efforts ensure successful execution of communications networks, shipboard control systems, and intelligence sensors and systems. An IT’s day-to-day job truly depends on the mission. Opportunities are wide-ranging and include operating global satellite communications systems, installing and maintaining computer systems throughout the fleet, analyzing adversaries’ capabilities, and serving as administrators on mainframe computers and networks.



Hollingsworth graduated from Belton High School in 2020 and joined the Navy one year later.



“My father was in the Army but both my husband and I wanted to join the Navy. He is stationed here and is in A school currently,” said Hollingsworth. “I chose IT because I’ve always been tech-savvy. Growing up, I liked to tinker with technology and acted as my family’s tech support.”



Coming from a military family, Hollingsworth says she values the order and structure of the military lifestyle. She is excited to be in the Navy with her husband and added, “I really don’t have a preference on where I get stationed as long as we get to live this adventure together.”



Hollingsworth is excited for opportunities to grow and mature in the Navy.



“I think the Navy will bring a lot of life experience and growth, certainly more than if I stayed in my hometown,” added Hollingsworth.



She is already planning on taking advantage of the military’s educational benefits and has her eye on an interior design degree.



IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



