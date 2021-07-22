FORT BLISS – Fort Bliss continues to search for Pvt. Richard Halliday, last accounted for on July 23, 2020. Over the last year, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) special agents completed 65 subpoenas and actioned five search warrants to further efforts to find Pvt. Halliday. He remains in a “Missing” status.



Fort Bliss continues to make a broad appeal for information from the public to help us find Pvt. Richard Halliday. We would like to remind our community and anyone who receives this message that they can help us find Pvt. Halliday. The Army continues to offer a $25,000 reward for credible information that leads to finding Pvt. Halliday. Anyone may report tips, leads, or valuable information anonymously by calling Fort Bliss CID at 915-568-1700 or online at https://www.cid.army.mil.



Since assuming control of this investigation, Fort Bliss CID continues to aggressively pursue all credible information. Fifteen different state, local, and federal agencies continue to commit resources and active support to aid Fort Bliss, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command and Fort Bliss CID in the search for Pvt. Halliday. CID Special Agents and the command remain in communication with the Halliday family.



Pvt. Halliday, 22, enlisted in the U.S. Army in April 2019. After initial entry training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma he reported to Fort Bliss, Texas. He is assigned to D Battery, 1-43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army and Air Missile Defense Command at Fort Bliss.



- 30 -

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 18:37 Story ID: 402074 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bliss continues to search for Pvt. Halliday, missing 12 months, by LTC Allie Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.