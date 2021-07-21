Fort Bliss senior noncommissioned officer and soldier die in traffic incident

FORT BLISS, Texas— Two Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Division died in a multi-vehicle traffic incident on July 18 in El Paso, Texas. One 1st Armored Division Soldier was also injured in the event, but stable and recovering at this time. The El Paso Police Department is the lead investigative agency over the incident.



Sgt. 1st Class Keith A. Rambo, 32, was killed near the interchange of Interstate 375 and 601 Liberty Spur early Sunday morning. He was assigned to 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team as a 91X Senior Maintenance Supervisor.



Rambo joined the U.S. Army in March 2007 from Muskegon, Michigan. He completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky prior to completion of Wheeled Vehicle Maintenance School and assignment to Fort Hood, Texas. Rambo deployed to Iraq three times and once to Kuwait with the 115th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division. Following a three-year tour as a Recruiter in Flint, Michigan, Rambo deployed again to Kuwait with the 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division. He served an additional 16 months as a Recruiter in Knoxville, Tennessee before assuming his final assignment at Fort Bliss in July 2020.



“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Sgt. 1st Class Keith Rambo. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family. Sgt. 1st Class Rambo was a pivotal member of our team and an exemplary noncommissioned officer. Due to his perseverance and resiliency, he was essentially the Platoon Sergeant for the entire battalion, not simply Bravo Company. He always focused on the welfare, training, and quality of life of his Soldiers and his charismatic personality will be sorely missed,” said Lt. Col. Rian Carter, Commander, 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team.



Rambo was named to the Commandant’s List upon graduation of the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Senior Leader Course, a graduate of the Wheeled Vehicle Recovery, Combat Life Saver, and Army Recruiter courses, and was a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (4), Army Achievement Medal (4), Meritorious Unit Medal (3), Army Superior Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal (4), Iraq Campaign Medal with two Combat Stars, Global War on Terror Expeditionary and Service Medals, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with “3” numeral, Overseas Service Ribbon with “3” numeral, the Recruiter Identification Badge, Driver/Mechanic Badge with Operator, Mechanized and Wheeled Vehicle Bars, and the Expert Marksmanship Badge-Carbine.



Spc. Malvin Kyei-Baffour, 21, a native of Red Oak, Texas, originally from Ghana, also perished. Kyei-Baffour joined the U.S. Army in January 2019 from Dallas, Texas. He was a 91P Artillery Mechanic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. Prior to his arrival at Fort Bliss, he completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia. Fort Bliss was his first duty station.



“The Ready First family mourns the loss of our friend, teammate, and fellow soldier, Spc. Malvin Kyei-Baffour. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We care deeply for our soldiers and family members and stand ready to support as we all come together from this tragic loss,” said Lt. Col. Matthew M. Fox, Commander, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team.



Kyei-Baffour’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, and Marksmanship Badge-Carbine.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 18:37 Story ID: 402073 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bliss senior noncommissioned officer and soldier die in traffic incident, by LTC Allie Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.