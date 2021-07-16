Peru is the host of the Multinational Exercise UNITAS LXII-2021, which will be held between September and October in the Mar de Grau and the Peruvian Amazon. Currently, the Final Planning Conference is being held in Lima, with the participation of 21 countries, 9 attended in person and 11 virtually. The opening and development of the FPC was attended by the Chief of Staff of the General Command of Pacific Operations, Commander Carlos Tupac Yupanqui Bromberg; the Second Commander of the No. 40 Destructor Squad (US Navy), Captain of the Ship Peter Ehlers and Heads of Delegations. This exercise will focus on natural disasters, pandemics, humanitarian aid and training in the various areas of the Naval War.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 10:03 Story ID: 402006 Location: SAN BORJA/LIMA, PE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 2021 LXII MOU Signing, by Andy Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.