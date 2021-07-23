USS Spruance (DDG 111) Conducts Live-Fire with a Purpose

Courtesy Photo | 210723-N-PW585-1005– San Diego, CA (July 23, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210723-N-PW585-1005– San Diego, CA (July 23, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) launches a Standard Missile 2 as part of a Live-Fire with a Purpose (LFWAP) exercise. Spruance is currently underway conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Sky Avants / released) see less | View Image Page

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Spruance (DDG 111), entered Port Hueneme, Calif., after successfully conducting a Live-Fire with a Purpose (LFWAP) exercise.



Warships assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21 – the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers Spruance, USS Sampson (DDG 102), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Momsen (DDG 92), and USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) – each fired a Standard Missile (SM) -2 as part of a LFWAP. LFWAP is a missile exercise designed to increase fleet lethality and warfighting readiness.



“I am extremely proud of the Quiet Warriors [Spruance crew] and their dedication to the mission,” said Cmdr. Micah T. Sybor, Spruance commanding officer. “Today we successfully validated the training efficacy and battle readiness of the ship’s crew and combat systems. We gained confidence in our abilities and are excited to set sail with the talented group of warfighters in [carrier strike group] CSG-3.”



During the live-fire exercise, ships assigned to DESRON 21 tracked and conducted engagements against aerial targets using their Aegis Weapons Systems and fired SM-2 missiles to validate the capabilities of the ship’s defense systems and demonstrate the tactical proficiency of combat watchstanders.



“It was a great day for Spruance and a proud day to be a surface warfare officer,” said Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Lewis, the ship’s tactical action officer, an integrated air and missile defense warfare tactics instructor assigned to Spruance. “As the combat systems officer, it was rewarding to see the hard work of the combat systems department during work-ups translate directly to the successful live fire exercise.”



“This was a mission success for the Rampant Lions of DESRON 21; it was great to see the coordination and tactical expertise of our Aegis capable warships resulting in safe live firing of surface-to-air missiles and triumph over a complex tactical scenario,” said Capt. T. J. Zerr, commander, DESRON 21. “This demonstration showed that the ships of our squadron are confident in our ability to counter an array of sea, land, and air-based threats.”



Spruance is homeported in San Diego and is attached to DESRON 21 and CSG 3. Commissioned Oct. 24, 2011, DDG 111 is the 61st Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer and it is the second ship named after Adm. Raymond A. Spruance. The ship’s motto, “Launch the Attack,” is the succinct and powerful order Spruance issued the morning of June 4th, 1942, thus commencing the Battle of Midway – the most consequential naval battle and decisive maritime victory of World War II.