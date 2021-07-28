Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

Meet HM2 Edward Sembrano! He is currently serving as a #RecruitDivisionCommander at the #Navy’s only #BootCamp



“I think that I’ve always believed in paying it forward. I believe that joining is something that we should do, as part of a nation that’s given us the opportunity to do what we want. I believe in civil service that way.”



Sembrano’s parents migrated from the #Philippines to #America , and he decided that becoming a #HospitalCorpsman was the way he wanted to give back to them. HM2’s family is full of #Marines , and he waited until HM was available to enlist as a #Sailor



“I believe that being a corpsman is earning your caduceus and your shield with the Marines. So, coming out of ‘A’ School, I tried to find every opportunity to come out and join them.”



Sembrano’s first tour sent him to a Navy Hospital in #Bremerton #Washington , but he eventually found his way to the #1stMarineDivision . He considers it the highlight of his career so far.



“They’re the ones who fought at Guadalcanal. I learned more about them [while stationed there]. Earning the FMF pin there, it was more than just putting something on my chest. That pin represents the history, and everyone who got that pin before me. That’s my favorite duty station, because I learned so much at a young age that it’s not just about… it’s not just about the job.”



“There’s lineage there. There’s that unit cohesion between the Navy and Marine Corps, and I feel that very strongly, I’ve very proud of it.”



His next station was a hospital in #Naples . After #Italy , he credits one of his old master chiefs as influencing him to become an RDC.



“My goal was to give the people trying to eat at the same table as me the stuff I wish I knew when I went through it. Folding a shirt, folding your skivvies, or marching in place. Those represent doing something, like taking an order, doing it to the best of your ability and taking pride in it.”



Sembrano likes to spend his free time completing Navy E-Learning courses. He is also an avid golfer, but what he looks forward to most is Navy stuff.



“I want to be force master chief of the corpsman rate. As crazy as that sounds, that’s written on a post-it note for me. I want to stick it out. I want to go as long as I can, the Navy has done nothing but take care of me the past nine years. If they want me here, I want to stay.”



#Hooyah HM2 Sembrano!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 12:16 Story ID: 401903 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.