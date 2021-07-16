Teen drivers learn early

Photo By Josephine Carlson | Donnie Brown with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreations' Auto...... read more read more Photo By Josephine Carlson | Donnie Brown with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreations' Auto Craft Shop takes youths on a tour of the shop and shows them how to use the equipment during a teen drivers class July 16. see less | View Image Page

In a partnership between Child Youth Services middle school and teen program and the Auto Craft Shop, drivers are learning, earlier than ever, how to take care of their own vehicles and be safe on the road.



“I think it's great that youth are getting an opportunity to learn automotive care and repair from experts as they begin to drive. Driving is more than putting gas in the tank and keeping the car clean,” said Atiya C. McPherson, supervisory program specialist for the CYS middle school and teen program.



Students attended the first of four classes that the auto craft shop is offering, as part of a series, on introducing teen drivers to the shop, as well as teaching safety.



First the students watched an introductory video explaining the features of the auto craft shop and what types of tasks can be completed at the shop depending on their experience level. Next they were given a tour of the facility and learned where to get tools, how to dispose of parts, and how to use the equipment available.



Debbie Roomsburg, business manager for the Auto Craft Shop, believes it’s important for every driver to understand how their vehicle operates. “If they’re out and about on their own, they need to know (what to do) in an emergency situation.” Roomsburg also said that at the end of the four courses the Auto Craft Shop will provide the students with a first aid kit, a solar blanket, and emergency triangles, and teach them exactly how to use them.



“The youth are looking forward to learning more about the basic repairs and keeping their vehicles safe,” McPherson said.



For more information about future classes, or services available at the Auto Craft Shop, call 751-5755.