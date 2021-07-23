United States Army Europe-Africa Career Outreach Event

WIESBADEN, Germany –United States Army Europe-Africa held a Career Outreach Event at Army Community Services July 23. The outreach event was geared towards community members seeking federal employment in the area.



Representatives from USAREUR-AF, ACS, the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and other Department of Defense partners were present to assist participants with resume reviews and guidance on navigating the intricacies of the federal hiring process.



USAREUR-AF is committed to simplifying the employment search process for spouses, family members and veterans in theater. One way they are assisting potential job candidates is through EURCIVJOBS, a self-advertising portal and resume repository. EURCivJobs is not intended to replace USAJobs, but to provide hiring managers visibility of professionals and their experience in the commuting area.



According to the portal site, “This tool will provide expanded visibility of our spouses, family members and veterans seeking employment opportunities, while expediting the hiring process and promoting morale within our communities.” The portal can be accessed online at https:// https://civjobs.ext.eur.army.mil/.



The process of searching for federal employment can be challenging to navigate, but there are resources available to help spouses and family members find a job that is right for them. Even overseas, numerous employment opportunities exist but are missed because people do not know where to look, they are not emphasizing their qualifications on their resume or they do not provide the proper documentation.



Some of the resources in the Wiesbaden footprint are The Employment Readiness Program in ACS, USAJobs, the Wiesbaden Family and MWR Facebook page all have job listings for the community. Local businesses such as Community Bank and Andrew’s Federal Credit Union also have job listings on their websites.



Military Spouse Preference is a valuable hiring authority that hiring managers utilize to hire spouses of active duty military members for federal jobs. Military Spouses are authorized to use the preference once per permanent change of station. Earl McFarland, the Employment Readiness Program Manager for USAG Wiesbaden emphasized “When utilizing the MSP spouses must make sure they are well-qualified for the position and that they upload the required documents to USAJobs. These documents include: a marriage certificate and a copy of the spouse’s active military orders, other documents required will be included in job listings.” For more information on Military Spouse Preference please visit https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/military-spouses/ or https://www.opm.gov.



McFarland encourages all job seekers to “Tweak your resume each time you apply for a new position and concentrate your efforts on specialized experience. Make sure your resume supports the questions asked in the questionnaire associated with the job listing on USAJobs. Resumes must support the qualifications in the job announcement.”



The Employment Readiness Program Office is located in Army Community Services and is a valuable resource for anyone seeking employment. They provide up-to-date information on employment opportunities, education, certification resources and classes on civilian and federal resume writing. They also provide guidance and support to community members interested in opening a Home Based Business.



Job fairs in the community came to a halt with the COVID-19 pandemic but they will resume in September, please stay up-to-date on events by liking and following the Garrison Wiesbaden Facebook and Twitter pages and the Wiesbaden Family and MWR Facebook page.



According to McFarland, the most important thing for people in our community who are seeking employment to remember is, “Think outside the box, consider all of your experience, paid and volunteer when writing your resume and be patient with the process, sometimes it takes a while.”

