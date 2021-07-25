Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol

Courtesy Photo | Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane conduct a towing evolution with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane conduct a towing evolution with crews from the USS Wichita (LCS 13) in the Caribbean Sea. Harriet Lane’s crew returned from a 72-day patrol performing counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations in support of the Coast Guard 7th District and Joint Interagency Task Force-South and in conjunction with a diverse array of US and foreign military assets to conduct vital training and perform its assigned law enforcement mission. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

Story by Ensign Madeline Moger



PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The USCGC Harriet Lane (WMEC 903) returned to their homeport in Portsmouth, after a 72-day patrol in the Caribbean Sea, Sunday.



The Harriet Lane’s crew performed counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations supporting the Coast Guard 7th District and Joint Interagency Task Force-South.



Throughout the patrol, the Harriet Lane crew worked in conjunction with a diverse array of U.S. and foreign military assets to conduct vital training and perform its assigned law enforcement mission, which included interdicting one go-fast vessel carrying approximately 882 pounds of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $16 million.



The interdiction was conducted jointly with the U.S. Navy Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13). Harriet Lane’s crew assumed tactical control of Wichita’s helicopter, which employed airborne use of force executed by a trained U.S. Coast Guard member. The helicopter disabled the vessel and vectored in Harriet Lane’s small boat with embarked boarding team.



Harriet Lane crews also conducted multiple at-sea transfers of suspected illegal narcotics and drug smugglers with the Royal Netherlands navy aboard the Holland-class offshore patrol vessel HNLMS Holland (P840). They facilitated the at-sea interdiction of a suspected drug smuggling vessel by the crew of the French navy Floréal-class frigate Ventôse (F733).



In addition to operations, the Harriet Lane crew conducted a towing exercise with the Wichita team, taking the 378-foot ship in tow. During the evolution, both vessels exchanged crew members of various rates and ranks to provide exposure and promote professional development. This exercise provided invaluable training for both crews and strengthened the special relationships amongst the seagoing services.



The crew of Harriet Lane hosted Consul General Allen Greenberg, the U.S. consul general for Curacao, and the U.S. chief of mission for the former Dutch Antilles. Amidst operations, joint military training, and acts of diplomacy, the cutter crew also completed aviation, damage control, seamanship, and navigation training to maintain operational readiness and prepare for future multi-mission patrols.



“I am tremendously humbled to have completed my first patrol aboard Harriet Lane with this fine crew of maritime professionals,” said Cmdr. Ben Goff, commanding officer of the Harriet Lane. “Throughout, we showcased a diversity of talent unique to the world’s best Coast Guard. I am extremely proud of the crew for their unwavering flexibility and selfless service amidst various scheduling changes and mission challenges. Likewise, it was a true privilege to conduct operations and training with our U.S., Dutch, and French naval partners.”



Harriet Lane is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter responsible for various Coast Guard missions, including search and rescue, enforcement of laws and treaties, maritime defense, and marine environment protection.



