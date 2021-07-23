Fort Campbell receives 400,000+ K-Cups as a Donation from Holy Joe's Cafe

Photo By Spc. Jordy Harris | 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldier helps unloads 440,000 k-cups of coffee,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jordy Harris | 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldier helps unloads 440,000 k-cups of coffee, hot cocoa, and tea to be distributed to all Soldier ministries on post. Service members from all over Fort Campbell to include all brigades of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment showed up on site to help unload the delivery at the Liberty Chapel building located on Fort Campbell July 23. . see less | View Image Page

Fort Campbell, KY- The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) partners with Holy Joe’s Cafe in order to provide the Soldiers of Fort Campbell with a way to help ease the nerves of those who may be on edge while speaking with Army Ministry Personnel.



Holy Joe’s donated over 440,000 k-cups of coffee, hot cocoa, and tea to be distributed to all Soldier ministries on post. Service members from all over Fort Campbell to include all brigades of 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment showed up on site to help unload the delivery at the Liberty Chapel building located on Fort Campbell July 23.



“We want to promote a climate of relaxation in order to help the Soldiers unwind and converse about what matters.” Said Chaplain Carlos Tillmanschoffer of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



The mission of the Chaplain for the Army is to promote spiritual fitness and positive mental well-being, throughout all religions represented by the Chaplain Corps, the Soldiers are the primary focus. The duties of the Chaplain center around Soldier interaction, providing stress support, providing counseling for military families, and advising commanders on moral and religious matters. Soldiers have complete confidentiality to express their thoughts and feelings to the Chaplain without fear of leadership intervention. The mission of the Chaplain and Holy Joe’s are closely intertwined.



“Holy Joe’s Cafe Inc. has become a dynamic part of military Chaplains 24/7/365 service to the troops, which also includes: helping soldiers with family emergencies, care for wounded soldiers, conducting memorial services for the fallen, and counseling survivors when a soldier is killed in battle.”



Charities such as these have been noted to provide a feeling of comfort, purpose, and thanks giving to the service members who receive it.

“It’s a huge blessing,” said Master Sgt. Michael King, Master Religious Affairs NCO, 101st Airborne Division. “It helps open up the doors for Soldiers to feel comfortable with the Chaplain, and to engage in conversations when they are going through something.”



With over 20 Fort Campbell Soldiers lending a hand, the unloading process was seamless, and they were able to make the donations available for all Chaplains on Fort Campbell to share with any Soldier who arrived in their offices.



Holy Joe’s Cafe Inc. has been in the Military community since 2006. Their origin started at the Sather Air Force Base in Iraq, with Air Force Chaplain Timothy Sturgill paying out of his own pocket to provide coffee to all military personnel on the base, plus all the service members arriving into Iraq. The First Congregational Church in Wallingford, Connecticut collaborated with Chaplain Sturgill to form what we now know as Holy Joe’s Cafe.



Holy Joe’s Cafe Inc. is a certified Connecticut Charity and a Federal 501 Non-profit organization. Currently, Holy Joe’s Cafe ships coffee and supplies to hundreds of military locations including small Forward Operating Bases, hangar bays, hospitals, aid stations and any other setting where they are needed. Today, they donate thousands of free cups of coffee to troops in 70 countries throughout the world.



Story written by: Spc. Jordy Harris, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Office



