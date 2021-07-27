Army sergeant makes Olympic debut achieving childhood dream

Photo By Brittany Nelson | Sgt. Phillip Jungman made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, Japan, July 26 at the 2020...... read more read more Photo By Brittany Nelson | Sgt. Phillip Jungman made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, Japan, July 26 at the 2020 Summer Games in men’s skeet. Jungman placed 15 out of 40 with a score of 120. The Caldwell, Texas, native is a member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit. see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Phillip Jungman made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, Japan, July 26 at the 2020 Summer Games in men’s skeet.



Jungman, a Caldwell, Texas, native who is a member of the U.S. Army’s Marksmanship Unit, placed 15 out of 40 with a score of 120.



“The Army has really helped me a lot along the way in many aspects,” said Jungman, a 2019 Pan American team member.



The 2020 Summer Olympic Games were originally scheduled for July of 2020 but were delayed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Jungman was able to participate in the opening ceremony that was smaller due to COVID-19 health precautions.



“I stood shoulder to shoulder with some of the most prestigious athletes of our time,” said Jungman. “I’ll never forget it.”



Jungman qualified for the games at the two-part Olympic trials, one in September 2019, the second in March 2020.



“Tons of tears were shed,” said Jungman about his trials win. “My mom and dad were there, as well as my grandparents and wife. I brought the whole crew and managed to qualify. It was really awesome to do it with them.”



Jungman has been competing in competitive shooting since he was 8 years old when he joined the Brazon 4H Sportsman’s Club.



“I have been working for this since 2004,” said Jungman who started competing international at 11. “This is what I dream about every night.”



Stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, Jungman joined USAMU when he noticed fellow skeet shooters adorning “U.S. Army” on their backs at competitions.



“I noticed that the Army had the best shooters,” said Jungman. “I decided to join them and take part of that.”



Jungman, who has made two World Champion appearances, plans to go right into training for the next Olympic Games.



“I am going to keep on trucking and try to make the 2024 Games,” said Jungman. “It is only three years down the road this time so we are going straight into training.”



Multiple Soldier-athletes with USAMU and the World Class Athlete Program are competing in the Summer Games:



USAMU

• Spc. Alison Weisz, women's 10m Air Rifle

• Spc. Sagen Maddalena, women's 50m smallbore

• Sgt. Patrick Sunderman, men's 50m



WCAP

• 1st Lt. Amber English, shooting

• Staff Sgt. Sandra Uptagrafft, shooting

• Staff Sgt. Nickolaus Mowrer, shooting

• Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, para swimming

• Sgt. 1st Class Dennis Bowsher, modern pentathlon coach

• Staff Sgt. Naomi Graham, boxing

• Sgt. John Wayne Joss, para shooting

• Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen, para shooting

• Staff Sgt. Spenser Mango, wrestling coach

• Sgt. Terrance Jennings, taekwondo coach

• Sgt. Amro Elgeziry, modern pentathlon

• Sgt. Samantha Schultz, modern pentathlon

• Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, wrestling

• Spc. Alejandro Sancho, wrestling

• Spc. Benard Keter, 3,000-meter steeple chase



Army Reserves

• 1LT Sam Kendricks- Pole vaulting



