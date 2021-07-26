Pharmacy helps fulfill retiree benefits

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. – As a volunteer force, people join the military for different reasons. For some, it’s having the opportunity to travel while others join to continue a family legacy. Regardless of the reason they join, service members are entitled certain benefits that can make the decision to join a lot easier, such as access to free military health care.



The 341st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron pharmacy serves nearly 15,000 beneficiaries.



“Whether it's the active-duty member, their dependents, or retirees, our job is to serve our patients and take care of their pharmaceutical needs,” said Maj. Landon Hatfield, 341st OMRS pharmacist.



The pharmacy’s primary mission is to keep Airmen healthy, mission-ready, and to provide care for their dependents so Airmen can continue to execute the mission without worry for their family’s healthcare.



“Airmen not only need good care provided for themselves, but also for their families,” said Hatfield. “Helping dependents is important because it helps alleviate concerns the member may have about the care for their family.”



Although the active duty members and dependents are the primary focus, it is just as important the pharmacy provides the best care possible to retirees, said Hatfield.



“Retirees have earned the benefits they’re entitled to, so part of our job is to ensure that benefit is available to them,” said Hatfield. “We want to provide the best customer service to our retirees and provide a good patient experience.”



One way the pharmacy is able to help patients is through its prescription activation line.



“When a doctor sends the pharmacy a patient’s prescription, the patient can call the prescription activation line and we can process and prepare their prescription for them so when they show up, they don’t have to activate it in person and wait for the prescription to be filled,” said Hatfield. “Ultimately, we want to provide our customers with the best care, while also decreasing the time they have to spend in the lobby.”



Patients can also take advantage of the automated refill line to decrease the wait time for their prescription.



In addition to the activation and refill line, patients will soon be able to activate their prescriptions through the MHS Genesis patient portal, said Hatfield.



The prescription activation line can be reached at 406-731-2340. For additional questions, call 406-731-4633, or visit https://www.health.mil.

