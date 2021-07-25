38th ADA BDE makes history during TS-21

CAMP GROWL, Australia -- Soldiers from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, fired a Patriot missile during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 on July 16, at Camp Growl located in Queensland, Australia.



TS21 is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. which enhances our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. It has been conducted biennially since 2005, across North Australia with more than 30,000 military participants.



A Patriot missile was fired for the first time on Australian soil as a part of TS21 by 1-1 ADA Bn. Soldiers. While the focus was on the live fire exercise itself, there was much planning and training that led 1-1 ADA Bn. Soldiers to this historic moment.



The planning phase of TS21 for 1-1 ADA Bn. spans out to several months and has been revised at multiple levels.



“Almost last summer, we were looking at coming to Australia,” stated Maj. Joel Sullivan, the executive officer for 1-1 ADA Bn. “In the meantime, we started preparing and conducting MDMP in order to get Alpha battery trained up.”



Unlike recent years, the world has been working through a global pandemic and it has reshaped plans of billions of people, including military operations. Although faced with much adversity, a collective group of service members still found ways to continue the mission.



“We worked with the U.S. Air Force to make sure the flights were ready and we worked with 38th ADA BDE in order to get the proper mobility to move equipment from Okinawa to Australia,” he remarked. “Additionally, the arrangement for a vessel to take the rest of the equipment was made through the assistance of working with the brigade and U.S. Army Pacific Command as well.”



In addition to movement from one country to the next, there are also training requirements for Soldiers in order to carry out and complete the mission. Proper training often begins months before any major training exercise begins.



“We had recently conducted a table eight gunnery certification back in April or May that fell perfectly in time for the Soldiers to be prepared to execute the mission,” stated Capt. Phillip Le, Alpha Battery commander, 1-1 ADA Bn. “When we got on ground, all we had to do was make sure our systems and maintenance were up to date, and at that point, all the Soldiers knew exactly how to conduct the mission and integrate themselves into battalion and brigade echelons to execute,” Le said.



With the planning phase of the mission complete, the only thing left to do was to execute. For many Soldiers, this would be their first time witnessing a Patriot missile fire.



“It was definitely an amazing experience to be in such an important position and have a very close view during this live fire,” stated Sgt. Taylor Blitch, a patriot launching station enhanced operator maintainer assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-1 ADA Bn. “The most memorable part was right after that first missile fired, my crew began setting up the next can for fire and I got to unlock the missile as the first can was still billowing soot and smoke.”



While other Soldiers have been a part of other Patriot missile live fires, this historic event may have topped their list.



“The best part was the fact that we actually got to emplace a site and fire from a location that no one has ever done before,” said Staff Sgt. Brendon Street, also a patriot launching station enhanced operator maintainer assigned to Alpha Battery, 1-1 ADA Bn. “It’s exciting being the first one to do something like that.”



In addition to successfully completing the Patriot missile live fire, continuing to strengthen the bond with the Australian Defence Force was equally as important. Many Soldiers and ADF military personnel worked closely together and were able to exchange flags of their respective nations, unit patches, as well as knowledge.



“Working with the ADF was not only an amazing experience but a pleasure,” remarked Blitch. “The similarities between our two organizations is quite unique and we fit together perfectly like a puzzle piece.”



While one mission nears completion, a greater mission lies ahead. Working together to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific is a mission that spans beyond a single country and only through continuous partnerships among many nations can this mission be achieved.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 19:18 Story ID: 401674 Location: CAMP GROWL, QLD, AU Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US Hometown: MANKATO, MN, US Hometown: ORANGE COUNTY, CA, US Hometown: SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 38th ADA BDE makes history during TS-21, by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.