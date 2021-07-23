Army South set to begin DFE exercise in Colombia

Photo By Pfc. Joshua Taeckens | A U.S. Air Force C17 Globemaster III lands at Tolemaida Air Base, Nido, Colombia, July...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Joshua Taeckens | A U.S. Air Force C17 Globemaster III lands at Tolemaida Air Base, Nido, Colombia, July 21, 2021. The C17 carried U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division for a Dynamic Force Employment with the Colombian military. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Joshua Taeckens)(This photo was edited from the original version) see less | View Image Page

TOLEMAIDA AIR BASE, Colombia - U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers arrived at Tolemaida Air Base, Nilo, Colombia, July 21 for a Dynamic Force Employment exercise with members from the Colombian army, navy, marines and air force.

U.S. and Colombian paratroopers will participate in the exercise July 25-30, which will include multiple jumps, jungle and water survival training and a medical evacuation rehearsal.

The purpose of this U.S. and Colombian military exercise is to build collective interoperability and readiness.

“The goal of the dynamic force employment exercise with Colombia is to continue the partnership we have already established with the Colombian military forces,” said Sgt. 1st Class Grover Muirheid, Army South G3 battle non-commissioned officer. “In addition, we are looking to understand how the Colombian military operates, so our army can work well with them in the future.”

This is not the first time the U.S. and Colombia have collaborated for an airborne operation. In January 2020, 82nd Airborne Division and Colombian military partners conducted an Airborne Assault Exercise.

“On the last airborne operation with Colombia we only did the jump and returned to the United States,” said Capt. Sergio Bustos, U.S. Southern Command operations officer for Army missions in Colombia. “That created the foundation allowing us to expand on the engagement with a field training exercise, which will create even more interoperability between our militaries.”

The bilateral airborne exercise provides valuable experience for all Army personnel involved. This experience helps ensure the U.S. government is able to rapidly respond in support of partners within the region and provides an excellent training opportunity away for home.