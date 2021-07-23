Near or Far: Olympics Brings Sailors Taste of Home and Japan

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ashley Estrella

YOKOSUKA, Japan - Commander Naval Forces, Japan, Command Navy Region Japan, (CNFJ/CNRJ) hosted an Olympics opening ceremony watch party on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) at Club Alliance, July 23.

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to different installations expressed their pride in Team USA and Japan despite the constant changes in dates, times, and policies.

The inability to see the Olympics in person has not dampened many Sailors’ enthusiasm for the games.

“I love the Olympics!” said Aviation’s Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class, Benjamin Davies, originally from Ghana, assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. “I think it is one of the only events, besides the World Cup, that you see countries represented where everybody puts away their anger towards each other. Nations come together in one unity, one love, one mindset to bring smiles, joy and peace throughout the whole world.”

Davies said serving in the U.S. Navy fills him with pride. Having originally come from Ghana, serving the U.S. in the host country of Japan makes him feel like a multi-faceted ambassador.

Davies is not the only Sailor looking forward to the Olympics.

“I am excited to see all my favorite sports and teams playing this year in the Olympics,” said Aviation’s Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kristal Williams, from Virginia Beach, Va., assigned to Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

Although COVID conditions meant she might not be able to attend her favorite Olympic events in person; that has not stopped Williams from safely exploring Japan.

“Although I miss my family, I get to experience living in another beautiful country,” said Williams. “I have been able to see an amazing city like Tokyo, the Skywalk, the big Buddha, and many other great sights.”

Exploring Japan and learning the area provides a sense of comfort for Sailors who are often far away from loved ones.

Whether it is leaving behind family and forming surrogate family relationships, or bringing one’s family to Japan, loved ones are at the center of motivation for the success of the U.S. Navy’s Sailors dedication to the mission.



“I’m in a very good support role here in Japan,” said Machinist Mate 2nd Class Corbin Beary, a Harbor Security Vessel Maintenance Technician for CFAY’s Port Operations, from Goldsboro, N.C. “Personally, I’m able to support my family in ways I could never support them before, even though I’m so far away. CFAY supports the Navy’s 7th Fleet forward-deployed naval forces, and I take a great deal of pride in being part of such a unique undertaking.”

The relationships the Sailors have formed here often become life-long connections and create valuable networks. The Olympic watch party is one of many events designed to bring Sailors together.

“For the Olympics, during COVID-19 I think it’s important to show people that even after a year of isolation, we can still come together and celebrate unity,” said Beary. “It’s definitely important to show people that there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, and I hope we are all out of it soon.”

“It's great to see things getting back to some normalcy,” said Williams.

Sailors abroad are representatives of the U.S. Navy, and the United States as a whole. It is often said a Sailor is a Sailor 24 hours a day. Similar to the Olympians, representation is a source of pride and responsibility for many service members. For centuries athletes are the pride and dignity of their country of origin. Sailors are able to feel pride in both American and Japanese athletes while serving in Japan, and appreciating all of the beautiful experiences it has to offer.

“If I had to pick a sport I’m most excited to see I would have to pick track and swimming,” said Beary. “I did track in high school, and I feel like every time the Olympics happen, a new record is broken, and I think it’s something really cool to witness. Swimming always reminds me of how much Michael Phelps played a part in inspiring young people when I was growing up.”

Beary said seeing the events this year comes with a lot of nostalgia, and he’s excited to see them play out.

In Olympia, Greece a flame lighting represents a symbol of perpetuity between ancient and modern games. Connecting the past and the present is a tradition in the U.S. Navy which parallels the legacy of service members to the traditions of Olympians linked by the standard of excellence and the thread of time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 11:32 Story ID: 401593 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Near or Far: Olympics Brings Sailors Taste of Home and Japan, by PO2 Ashley Estrella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.