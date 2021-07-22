Photo Essay: Sidewalk construction at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors build a new sidewalk area in the 1600 block on the cantonment area July 1,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors build a new sidewalk area in the 1600 block on the cantonment area July 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work was accomplished in an area near a newly constructed barracks. Infrastructure related construction projects on the installation are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Contractors build a new sidewalk area in the 1600 block on the cantonment area July 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work was accomplished in an area near a newly constructed barracks.



Infrastructure related construction projects on the installation are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



