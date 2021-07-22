Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Sidewalk construction at Fort McCoy

    Sidewalk construction at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors build a new sidewalk area in the 1600 block on the cantonment area July 1,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors build a new sidewalk area in the 1600 block on the cantonment area July 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work was accomplished in an area near a newly constructed barracks.

    Infrastructure related construction projects on the installation are coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 23:02
    Story ID: 401561
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Sidewalk construction at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    barracks construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT