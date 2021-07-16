JMSDF Awards Tynch for Commitment to Working Together

SINGAPORE (July 16, 2021) His Excellency Jun Yamazaki, ambassador of Japan to Singapore, awarded Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander, Logistics Group, Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), the Japan Defence Cooperation Award-First Class at the Japanese Embassy, July 16.



Yamazaki presented the award on behalf of Japan’s Chief of Navy Admiral Hiroshi Yamamura, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Forces (JMSDF).



Tynch received the award for his contribution to the United States-Japan defense partnership during his time leading regional engagement and the Navy’s logistics operations for their largest forward deployed fleet.



The Defence Cooperation Award-First Class is the highest award that the JMSDF can award to a non-Japanese service member.



“There is no greater investment in our future than the strength of our partnerships,” said Tynch. “This award is a credit to our friendship, partnership and alliance that’s been a cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific. “



A highlight of Tynch’s cooperation effort was the creation of a JMSDF liaison officer on the COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 staff.



Tynch credited the two navies’ long-standing relationship for the success of the program.



“This effort moved with the kind of speed that signals importance,” said Tynch. ““It was only a short time ago, on board JS Kaga, we talked about the LNO program with Admiral Yamamura. Today, the coordinate logistics supported by our liaison are highly valued contributions to our mission."



“Working shoulder-to-shoulder or hull-to-hull is all about trust,” said Tynch. “I can’t think of a better legacy than contributing to this partnership. We’re always strongest when we sail together.”



COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. 7th Fleet's provider of combat-ready logistics, operating government-owned and contracted ships to keep units throughout 7th Fleet armed, fueled and fed.



For more news from Commander, Task Force 73, visit www.clwp.navy.mil/ .

