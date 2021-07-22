Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers of Minot

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Saomy Sabournin 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft maintainers prepare a B-52 for launch during the Operation Combat Raider exercise on July 20, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Aircraft maintainers are an essential part of keeping our aircrafts lethal and ready to go anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Saomy Sabournin)

    B-52
    Maintainers
    Minot AFB
    Aircraft Maintainers
    5th AMXS

