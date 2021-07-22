Aircraft maintainers prepare a B-52 for launch during the Operation Combat Raider exercise on July 20, 2021, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Aircraft maintainers are an essential part of keeping our aircrafts lethal and ready to go anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Saomy Sabournin)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 15:30
|Story ID:
|401516
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintainers of Minot, by A1C Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT