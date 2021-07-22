Lt. Col. Henry leaves lasting legacy at depot as Lt. Col. Cory achieves landmark for Army women

Photo By Doug Magill | Lt. Col. Amy Cory (center), incoming Sierra Army Depot commander, recieves the U.S....... read more read more Photo By Doug Magill | Lt. Col. Amy Cory (center), incoming Sierra Army Depot commander, recieves the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armarments Command (TACOM) guideon from Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner, U.S. Army TACOM commanding general, during the depot's change of command ceremony, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Cory is the 43rd officer -- and first female -- to command the depot in its 79-year history, dating back to 1942. Sierra Army Depot is located in Herlong, California, approximately 60 miles north of Reno, Nevada. The depot provides long-term life cycle sustainment solutions for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, the U.S. Army and the Joint Force. TACOM, headquartered in Warren, Michigan, is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command and manages the Army's groud equipment supply chain, which constitutes about 60 percent of the Army's total equipment. see less | View Image Page

HERLONG, Calif. – Lt. Col. Amy Cory became the 43rd commander of Sierra Army Depot – which delivers materiel readiness and sustainment solutions for U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command as its westernmost installation -- during a change of command ceremony at the depot, July 20, 2021. She is the first woman to command the depot in its 79-year history.



Cory takes over for Lt. Col. Russell Henry who led the depot during a period marked by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the outbreak of numerous wildfires in the immediate surrounding area.



“I am extremely proud of this organization, how we came together in times of tragedy and loss and how we lifted each other up and continued to successfully accomplish the mission,” Henry said during his speech to attendees of the ceremony.



Under Henry’s leadership, the depot became the storage and distribution center for the U.S. Army’s supply of COVID-19 personal protective equipment – receiving more than 15 million COVID-19 test and collection kits and vaccine sets, shipping more than 600,000 to 35 military treatment facilities worldwide.



Sierra Army Depot maintained a performance to promise of 99% -- helping the U.S. Army set expectations and keep pace for supplying materiel readiness to the overall force. Sierra also received and processed almost $590 million in serviceable items and shipped $330 million of Class IX assets, with more than $60 million of that filling critical non-mission capable supply backorders – delivering the material needed in order to enable Army units to perform functions they would not have otherwise been able to perform.



“Russell and his team here have really dug in,” Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, U.S. Army TACOM commanding general, said. “The results of what they are executing here at Sierra are providing a considerable impact in materiel and dollars back into our Army. It’s an incredibly important part of what we need from our depots.”



Cory comes to Sierra on her second-consecutive command position after commanding the student detachment of the U.S. Army’s Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. She has four deployments and numerous awards and decorations. She is an officer in the Logistics Branch with previous experience in the Medical Service and Ordnance corps.



“Her resume far exceeds mine,” Henry said. “She is absolutely the right person at the right time for this job. The right person to take the mantle of leadership and command of this organization.”



Cory arrived to Sierra Army Depot shortly after the July 4 holiday and immediately began integrating into the leadership position.



“I have been nothing but impressed by your skills, commitment and passion for the work that you do every day,” Cory said. “You are an integral part of the U.S. Army’s strategic readiness, and I am privileged to share in Sierra’s rich history and promising future alongside of you. And I do not take lightly that in which I have been entrusted.”



Henry’s next assignment will be at Human Resources Command in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Overseeing assignments of the U.S. Army’s logistics officers.



“As Desiree and I prepare to embark on our next adventure to Human Resources at Fort Knox – where they say all the gold is – I can tell you that the real gold is right here. The gold mine is here and the gold is our people.”