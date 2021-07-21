Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

Wednesday, July 21, 2021



Vermonter Nathan Lord promoted to Brigadier General with 42nd Infantry Division



COLCHESTER, Vt. – Col. Nathan Lord, deputy commanding general, 42nd Infantry Division, was promoted to Brig. Gen. at his mother’s home in York, ME, on Friday, July 09, 2021.



Friends, family, and coworkers joined in honoring the 33-year veteran. Lord, a resident of Waterbury, Vermont, spent most of his service in the Vermont National Guard before assuming his new position in Nov., 2020.



“The promotion to Brigadier General is truly a capstone event to Col. Lord’s career, and a testament to his dedication to service and to the Vermont National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont adjutant general. “Lord’s expert leadership as the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) commander, during a very dynamic time for the Brigade, has enabled him to succeed. His experience will serve him, and his unit, very well.”



Lord grew up on the coast of Maine. In 1988, he started his military career in Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry (Mountain) of the Maine Army National Guard. In 1991, Lord graduated from the University of Maine and Commissioned through their Reserve Officer Training Corps program as a 2nd Lt. Then, Lord transferred to serve as a rifle platoon leader in Alpha Company, 3-172 IN (MTN), in Jericho, Vermont.



Since commissioning, Lord’s career as an Infantry Officer in the Vermont Army National Guard consisted of: company executive officer and company commander of A Co., 3-172 IN (MTN); the operations officer of the Army Mountain Warfare School; executive officer of 3-172 IN (MTN); operations officer of 86th Troop Command; training officer and executive officer of the 86th IBCT (MTN); and the operations officer of Vermont Army National Guard. Furthermore, from 2009 – 2011, Lord commanded 3-172 IN (MTN) through a deployment with Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.



In addition to completing his Professional Military Education, culminating with the completion of the U.S. Army War College, Lord graduated from both the summer and winter phases of the Army Mountain Warfare School, the Winter Assault Climber Course, the Sniper Course, the Northern Warfare Training Center, and the Norwegian Winter Warfare School.



He now serves in Troy, NY as the deputy commanding general for the 42nd Infantry Division.



“Brig. Gen. Lord is a strategic thinker, very adept at solving complex problems, and an experienced infantryman,” said Brig. Gen. David Manfredi, director of joint staff, Vermont National Guard. “His experience and care for Soldiers will serve him well as the DCG-S for the 42nd Infantry Division. Congratulations to Nate and his family on his well-earned promotion.” (Press release by Vermont Army National Guard Capt. Tabitha Bouchard)



