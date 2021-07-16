Polish, German, and American Soldiers Compete in the Grafenwoehr Best Medic Competition

Grafenwoehr, Germany-- A German, Polish, and six American teams competed in the Best Medic Competition in a series of challenges to test their skill set under strenuous situations July 16, 2021, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany.

This annual event was an 18-hour long competition beginning at 03:00 with a physical assessment.

“It started crazy and it continued to be an exciting experience for us,” said German Army Staff Sgt. Christina Goldenberg, assigned to the Medical Academy of the Bundeswehr. “We don’t train this way and never had a chance to train in this manner so it was our first time experiencing this. It was amazing.”

The competition was timed, and the first three teams to complete each challenge to standard won. The first American team will move on to the Regional Health Care Europe Best Medic Competition in October.

“There were eight events within the competition, starting out with a physical assessment,” said Sgt. 1st Class Tiaan Lombard, range Noncommissioned Officer in Charge assigned to the Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria. “The competition ended with a four-hour prolonged field care scenario, with the casualties being evacuated by a medevac UH-60 Black Hawk. Some parts of the other events included land navigation while dragging a 170-pound mannequin in a sked in rough terrain for 2.5 miles, and treating and moving a casualty in full mission oriented protective posture gear.”

The Polish team finished first, the Germans from the Medical Academy of the Bundeswehr second, and an American team from the Ansbach U.S. Army Health Clinic, third.

“It was definitely harder than it was described and more challenging than we thought,” said Goldenberg. “We are definitely taking back the success of our experience, and it motivated us.”

