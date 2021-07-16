Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescues bear attack survivor near Nome, Alaska

Courtesy Photo | KODIAK, Alaska - Pictured is a remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, where a Coast...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | KODIAK, Alaska - Pictured is a remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, where a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued the survivor of a bear attack, on July 16, 2021. While flying from Kotzebue to Nome, the aircrew observed an SOS sign on top of a shack and a male individual waving two hands in the air, which is considered an international distress signal. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

KODIAK, Alaska -- A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued the survivor of a bear attack, near Nome, Friday.



The helicopter crew embarked the individual and transported him to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel waiting in Nome.



While flying from Kotzebue to Nome, the aircrew observed an SOS sign on top of a shack. Upon circling back over the mining camp, the aircrew observed a male individual waving two hands in the air, which is considered an international distress signal.



The aircrew landed and made contact with the individual, who requested medical care after being attacked by a bear a few days earlier.



The individual was assessed and appeared to have bruising on his torso and a leg injury.



The man reported that the bear had returned to his camp and harassed him every night for a week straight.



His friends had reported him overdue after he hadn’t returned to Nome.