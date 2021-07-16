Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescues bear attack survivor near Nome, Alaska

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    KODIAK, Alaska  -- A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued the survivor of a bear attack, near Nome, Friday.

    The helicopter crew embarked the individual and transported him to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel waiting in Nome.

    While flying from Kotzebue to Nome, the aircrew observed an SOS sign on top of a shack. Upon circling back over the mining camp, the aircrew observed a male individual waving two hands in the air, which is considered an international distress signal.

    The aircrew landed and made contact with the individual, who requested medical care after being attacked by a bear a few days earlier. 

    The individual was assessed and appeared to have bruising on his torso and a leg injury. 

    The man reported that the bear had returned to his camp and harassed him every night for a week straight.

    His friends had reported him overdue after he hadn’t returned to Nome.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 20:35
    Story ID: 401339
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: KODIAK, AK, US
    Hometown: NOME, AK, US
    Alaska
    rescue
    Air Station Kodiak
    Coast Guard
    Nome
    bear attack

