Andersen Air Force Base kickoffs several joint military exercises

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- Several joint military training exercises will take place over the next few months at Andersen AFB.
The exercises will consist of numerous military aircraft operating over Guam and throughout the region. Residents near Andersen AFB, A. B. Won Pat International Airport, and in the surrounding areas may see or hear increased airspace activity, as a result of the exercises.
“Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within the local communities, but there may be increased vehicle traffic near the base and loud aircraft may be heard over Guam,” said Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane, 36th Wing commander. “We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we work to hone our capabilities and build cohesion with our joint military partners.”
Andersen will host multiple deployed personnel and military equipment from various locations. These exercises are not in response to any specific threat, but are regularly scheduled to ensure the continued readiness of U.S. and partner forces.
“These training events will prove our readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to respond to operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific,” said Sloane. “All COVID mitigation measures will be strictly enforced in accordance with current Andersen AFB and GovGuam guidance.”
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 03:43
|Story ID:
|401148
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM , US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|1
