Training operations are shown July 17, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Thousands of military members have trained at Fort McCoy in 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events.
Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
|07.17.2021
|07.17.2021 23:49
|401132
|FORT MCCOY , WI, US
|8
|0
This work, Photo Essay: July 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
