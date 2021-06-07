Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JFTB hosts community fireworks spectacular

    JFTB hosts Fireworks Spectacular

    Community members watch the fireworks show from the tarmac of Los Alamitos Army

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard   

    by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman
    California National Guard Public Affairs

    July 6, 2021

    LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – One by one, cars streamed onto the tarmac of Los Alamitos Army Airfield at Joint Forces Training Base, July 4, while the local community gathered to celebrate Independence Day together as it has for more than three decades.

    The 34th Annual Drive-Up Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is hosted on the base and presented each year in partnership by the neighboring cities of Los Alamitos and Seal Beach.

    "We’re really proud to be supporting this event once again," said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Leeney, who oversees the California National Guard's Installation Management Command which includes Joint Forces Training Base and other bases in the state. "It’s been 34 years… it's hard to believe."

    An estimated 3,500 people attended the free festivities, which included military static displays, food vendors, and interactive displays by the Post 558 Infantry Explorers, recruiters from the California Army National Guard, and a heritage display by the California State Guard's Military Museum Command.

    The weekend marked a return of live music for the 40th Infantry Division Band, who played their first full concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began Saturday evening and played again during the fireworks spectacular.

    "It’s nice to play for people in real life," said Spc. Acacia Weber, a musician who plays wind instruments for the band.

    Small sections of the band played some ceremonies over the past year and a virtual concert in November, she said, but full in-person concerts were shuttered.

    "It’s nice to be able to see the reactions of people when they’re not just a screen in the chat box," Weber said.

    The evening capped off with a lengthy fireworks display set to the sounds of patriotic music and a host of "oohs" and "ahhs."

