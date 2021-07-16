Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morris County Regional Vaccination Center Closes Doors

    07.16.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jorge Morales 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    New Jersey National Guard personnel completed operations in Morris, Gloucester, and Burlington counties July 16-18 in support of the state's vaccination mission. More than 500 Soldiers and Airmen assisted state and local healthcare workers and first responders throughout 16 months of operations, ensuring the distribution of more than two million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morris County Regional Vaccination Center Closes Doors, by SSG Jorge Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    New Jersey National Guard
    44th IBCT
    COVID-19
    Morris County

