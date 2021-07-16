Morris County Regional Vaccination Center Closes Doors

New Jersey National Guard personnel completed operations in Morris, Gloucester, and Burlington counties July 16-18 in support of the state's vaccination mission. More than 500 Soldiers and Airmen assisted state and local healthcare workers and first responders throughout 16 months of operations, ensuring the distribution of more than two million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

