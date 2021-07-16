Once and for all

Two high school friends from East Rutherford, New Jersey lost touch for years, but a rekindled connection would lead them to a life of dedicated service to the military and family.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Gatopoulos, 1st Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion specialist and Senior Airman Marie Gatopoulos, 1st MXS low observable journeyman, were freshman friends in 2011. As they journeyed through school, they developed a desire to represent something bigger than themselves; dedication to a higher purpose. Alexander, the son of a former fighter pilot for the Greek Hellenic Air Force, and Marie, an emergency medical technician during her school years, learned first-hand what it’s like to live a resolute life in caring for others.



Graduating in 2015, the pair were eager to explore the next stages of their lives in the real world, albeit separately for the first time in four years.



While they were discovering themselves and honing their passions, two years passed before Marie reached out to Alexander. She asked if he would like to get together and catch up but Alexander was scheduled for training with his U.S. Air Force recruiter. To both of their surprise, Marie was also in the process of enlisting into the Air Force.



Their reestablished connection ignited a spark between them.



The pair became official two months before Alexander was sent to Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Marie shortly followed suit and began BMT only 14 days after him.



“It made it so much easier being there together,” Marie said. “Even though we weren’t in the same squadron, I knew that we were both going through the same process of becoming Airmen.”



Aside from the absence from each other’s company, the pair adjusted to a multitude of changes during their time in BMT from breaking in their boots as ‘sneaker week-ers’ to unfamiliar hair standards.



Although the new changes would initially be a challenge, they had faith that they would get through BMT together. Prior to their arrival, they planned on attending Sunday service in hopes to catch a glimpse of each other and reassure their support.



“While in my third week, I knew she was going to be at her first church service and I sat through the whole thing but I didn’t see her anywhere,” Alexander said. “I was pretty disappointed and upset because I thought I missed her.”



But as Alexander glanced across the courtyard of trainees, he saw Marie being guided back to her group as they exited the chapel.



“I spotted her and tried to get her attention,” Alexander said. “Finally, she looked at me and her whole face locked up. She was just staring at me.”



They barely recognized each other. The changes they had gone through made a familiar face of six years unfamiliar, but the emotional recognition remained.



Her eyes widened, fixated on his buzzed hair. His eyes gazed at her feet, noting the bright colored shoes evident of being a ‘sneaker week-er’.



The two were finally together within arms grasp - sneakers, buzz cut and all.



Their brief Sunday reunions continued until graduation day, short encounters becoming the basis of their relationship for the next few years.



As they embarked on their journey as occupational Airmen, they became separated once again. From technical schooling and permanent change of stations, their connection was challenged reunion to reunion.



“It really tested our relationship.” Marie said. “We could only see each other on holidays for over two years and that was tough.”



“A lot of couples don’t really understand what their spouse does in the military and that could potentially cause separation between them,” Alexander said. “There’s a true appreciation for what each of us does because we can relate to each other. We know the big picture of what being in the military is all about.”



After living apart for over two years, they decided to end their history of brief encounters and married in Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 19, 2020.



The Gatopoulos’ have learned the value of living a purposeful life through separation, perseverance, and military service – a dedication and love they hope to pass along as they welcome their daughter this fall.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.16.2021 16:30 Story ID: 401106 Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Once and for all, by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.