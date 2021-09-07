Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Satellite Soldiers provide expertise during Pacific Sentry 21

    Army SATOPS Brigade Soldiers provide Satellite expertise during Pacific Sentry 21

    Photo By Master Sgt. Robert Segin | Sergeants Kasey Mastel and John Lutz, both satellite communications systems operators...... read more read more

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade

    Wahiawa, Hawaii. – All across the Pacific U.S. Forces may wear different uniforms but they all have one thing in common, the need for communications.

    Last month, two Soldiers from Defender Company, 53rd Signal Battalion, U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade, did just that, by providing satellite communications assistance and advice to United States Indo-Pacific Command during a nine-day Pacific Sentry 2021 multi-component exercise.

    Sergeants Kasey Mastel and John Lutz, both satellite communications systems operators, assisted the INDOPACOM planning team as the subject matter experts regarding satellite capability and communications at Camp Smith, Oahu, Hawaii.

    “Both sergeants Mastel and Lutz are satellite experts at the Wideband Satellite Operation Center here, so they know satellite communications from the bottom up,” said 1st Lt. Natasha Chick, executive officer of Defender Company. “During the exercise, INDOPACOM would have satellite communications-based scenarios, and the team would use their expertise to provide solutions and guidance.”

    Acting as the lead liaison officer for the team of two, Mastel, a senior satellite controller with eight years’ time in the Army, all of which have been spent working in WSOCs, said the most challenging aspect of the exercise was interacting with a joint command and having to adapt to an ever-changing scenario.

    “(The) biggest takeaway is (to) be flexible and adapt to whatever comes your way,” Mastel said. “It’s good to have exercises like this so you are not having to scramble in a real-world situation.”

    As a Senior Satellite Controller, Lutz said the exercise - his first Pacific Sentry - went well and felt he and Mastel able to answer every satellite-related inquiry that came their way, keeping the warfighter connected.

    “This was a great opportunity,” he said. “It was good to see how different units and services work together, and I would like to be a part of it again someday.”

    Pacific Sentry 2021 is one of a series of training exercises focused on joint training integration among U.S. forces. Held annually, it is designed to exercise U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters staff and command components in a real world, operational level of war scenario.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021 10:36
    Story ID: 401046
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Satellite Soldiers provide expertise during Pacific Sentry 21, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    53rd Signal Battalion
    Satellite communications
    SMDC
    WSOC
    SATOPS BDE
    Pacific Sentry 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT