Garryowen Forward Observers target common ground with counterparts

U.S. and Polish Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) pose with troop fire support Soldiers after completing a training mission at Nadarzyce Training Area, March 26, 2021. Atlantic Resolve provides training opportunities and exercises with allies and partners that promote interoperability and facilitate lessons learned with the establishment of best practices.

Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland — With redeployment in their sights, many 1st Cavalry Division Soldiers are reflecting on their work alongside Polish counterparts during their nine-month rotation here as part of Atlantic Resolve.



As a forward presence in Poland, perhaps no position is more important than that of the Joint Fires Observer (JFO) to building an interoperable strategic land power that can deter competitors and defeat adversaries in combat scenarios that involve artillery or air to ground missile strikes. Unseen to those on the ground, the JFO gives the go/no-go on a target for accuracy and safety of non-enemy personnel.



1st Lt. Elaine Haggard, a troop fire support officer, and Staff Sgt. Yoshime Moreno, a troop fire support non-commissioned officer with 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, participated in a joint Close Air Support (CAS) training exercise with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) from the U.S. and Polish Air Forces March 22 to 26.



The purpose of the joint training was to allow JFO certified troopers to conduct CAS missions in conjunction with American and Polish JTACs to improve lethality with CAS platforms. It also proved that though the two militaries speak different languages, they could find common ground communicating towards the same objective.



“It’s good training for the Polish JTACS,” Haggard said. “They love having us JFOs with them because they get to practice talking to us and trying to get information from us and give it to the pilots, or even talking to the aircraft directly. They like talking to someone different than someone they’re used to. It’s a challenge to them.”



JFOs partner with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs), who work out of tactical operations centers as their source of communication to higher command before conducting mission objectives. JTACs rely on JFOs to relay information for aviation strikes to further prevent fratricide. Being subject matter experts, service members who hold the JFO identifier are confident in informing units they get attached to that they possess the ability to communicate with aircraft directly if ever the need should arise.



Training in joint force capacities provides the opportunity to see the differences in how each group operates. U.S. JTACs were equipped with handheld devices used for targeting information, while the Polish JTACs used pen, paper and laser range finders. Even with the differences in operating capabilities, they both still proved effective.



“I thought it was fantastic,” Moreno said. “It’s really good to get other people who’ve been doing this a lot longer than you and get their experiences and advice.”



The conclusion of the training left the different groups with gained knowledge and an understanding of both U.S. and Polish functionalities. Taking advantage of interoperability training with European allies maintains a ready posture throughout the region to deter and defend against threats from any direction at any time.