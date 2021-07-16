18th Wing gains new commander

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joel L. Carey relinquished command of the 18th Wing to Brig. Gen. David Eaglin during a change of command ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2021.

Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, 5th Air Force deputy commander, presided over the event as the 18th Wing ceremoniously bid farewell to one leader and welcomed another.

Kosinski applauded Carey for his leadership, vision and energy and presented him with the Legion of Merit award.

“You have done a phenomenal job leading these warriors during a time of history like no other,” Kosinski said to Carey. “After two years of superior leadership, you leave this wing stronger than ever and ready at a moment’s notice to decisively respond to any crisis or contingency.”

Since he assumed command in July 2019, Carey was responsible for aircraft and assets valued at approximately $6 billion while he led the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat wing. Despite the challenges presented by a global pandemic, he continued to uphold Kadena’s mission of delivering decisive airpower in support of U.S. interests, the defense of Japan, and peace and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.

“To return to beloved Kadena a surprising third time, what a ride it’s been and the opportunity of a lifetime to help lead the 18th Wing,” Carey said. “Putty (Eaglin), you’re an exceptionally talented leader and officer, and you’re absolutely ready for this. We’ll be cheering from afar.”

Eaglin, a command pilot with over 2,500 hours, returns to Kadena after serving as the 7th Air Force deputy commander and chief of staff of Air Component Command, Pacific Air Forces at Osan Air Base, South Korea. During his time at Kadena from 2009 to 2013, he served as an F-15C instructor pilot and operated in many different roles before ultimately assuming command of the 44th Fighter Squadron.

“My family and I wouldn’t want to be any other place; we’ve had some fond memories here, and we’re so blessed to be back,” Eaglin said. “What an amazing wing: diverse Airmen, with an enormous mission that they burden day in and day out. It’s really impressive and we’re happy to be part of a truly remarkable team.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.15.2021 22:41 Story ID: 401017 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Wing gains new commander, by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.