USAG Daegu Supports Soldiers with Smooth Moves in South Korea During Busy PCS Season

CAMP WALKER, Republic of Korea — To alleviate as much of the uncertainty as possible during Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves in South Korea and at installations around the world, the Army has tools to make a PCS more convenient, predictable and user friendly. Improvements to make this year’s moves easier include updates to the Army PCS Move App, increased reimbursements for personally procured moves (PPMs), more quality-assurance inspectors and a longer window to submit claims.



USAG Daegu has timely information, resources and services available to help make your family transition as smooth as possible. Smooth Move briefings are provided Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. by Army Community Service at Camp Walker’s Soldier Support Center. “Moving is a part of life and we are doing all we can to take care of our most valuable asset—our people,” said USAG Daegu Army Community Service Director Robin Sherrod. “The briefing covers reintegration, pay entitlements, traveling with children and pets, shipping unaccompanied baggage, household goods and vehicles. Family members and civilians are always invited to come and it is mandatory for E-6 and below.”



Spouse Newcomer’s Orientations are offered on the second Thursday of each month and Soldier Newcomer’s Orientations take place every other Tuesday.



The Army PCS Move App, which can be downloaded for free from Google's Play Store for Android devices and Apple's App Store for iOS devices, offers information on financial management, entitlements, types of moves, planning, scheduling and the claims process. In addition, it provides practical advice, links and interactive functions to make the PCS move a low-hassle experience.



The new “live chat” function connects Soldiers with a live customer service representative at the click of a button. The chat function creates a communication log between the caller and the agent, which can be downloaded for record keeping.



Since each move has unique needs and requirements, Military One Source offers strategies for smooth moves, relocation assistance and personalized support that can be found on their website. Their 24/7 hotline — 1.833.645.6683 — provides customer-support representatives who can offer assistance and answer questions. The Army also released three household goods claims videos, located on the Army PCS Move App, to provide answers to frequently asked questions.



The Army’s new policy on reimbursements and allowances reimburses personally procured moves up to 100% of what it would cost the government to use an industry provider, permanently changing the Joint Travel Regulation.



The deadline for claim notification is now 180 days after delivery — up from 120 days — which gives Soldiers, civilians and families ample time to identify and report lost or damaged goods.

