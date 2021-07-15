Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Former Fort McCoy CSM receives Legion of Merit

    Former Fort McCoy CSM receives Legion of Merit

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, is...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, received the Legion of Merit in a special awards presentation ceremony July 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presented Mantha with the award for his two years of accomplishments as the garrison’s top enlisted leader and adviser.

    Mantha moved on to a new assignment at Fort Bragg, N.C.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.15.2021 13:27
    Story ID: 400975
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Former Fort McCoy CSM receives Legion of Merit, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    CSM
    Fort McCoy Garrison
    Paul Mantha

