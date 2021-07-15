Photo Essay: Former Fort McCoy CSM receives Legion of Merit

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, is...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, is shown after receiving the Legion of Merit in a special awards presentation ceremony July 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presented Mantha with the award for his two years of accomplishments as the garrison’s top enlisted leader and adviser. Mantha moved on to a new assignment at Fort Bragg, N.C. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, received the Legion of Merit in a special awards presentation ceremony July 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presented Mantha with the award for his two years of accomplishments as the garrison’s top enlisted leader and adviser.



Mantha moved on to a new assignment at Fort Bragg, N.C.



