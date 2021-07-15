Green Company continues mission to create transformational change

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Guardians of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s Green Company continued providing outside-the-box training July 13.



In an effort to continually provide new Soldiers with a beneficial, ever-evolving experience, leaders in the Army’s newest initiative provided Soldiers and cadre with a physical readiness training session hosted by Sgt. 1st Class Latoya Greene, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.



One of the Green Company’s platoon sergeants, Sgt. 1st Class Marquise Phillips, set-up the training and knew Greene was just what the Soldiers needed.



“As drill sergeants, we have known each other for a while,” Phillips said. I knew she was a certified trainer and I wanted to bring something fresh to our routine outside of regular PRT, and knew she would provide that motivation.”



Physical training is an important part of individual and unit readiness, and helping emphasize that to Soldiers going through the program is always important.



As the Green Company continues to create transformational change across the 13th ESC, Ft. Hood, Texas, and the Army, 1st Sgt. Richard Gaines II explained the importance of inviting Greene.



“It’s important as we continue to, ‘guard this gate,’ that we show you some of the champions in our Army that are still about change at the senior level and all around,” Gaines said.



As Greene incorporated various high-intensity interval training, medicine ball and cardio sets, new Soldier Pvt. Anastasia Richards, a culinary arts specialist who has been in the Army for five months, enjoyed the workout.



“This is not what I am used to,” Richards said. “In basic and advanced individual training, we followed simple, textbook exercises. We weren’t able to do anything that felt like fun.”



As a leader, Greene has a long history and reputation for helping create positive change wherever she goes, and she was happy she could impact the Soldiers if for only an hour.



“A lot of time we talk about counter-productive leadership, but you have to understand that there are still leaders out here who actually care about Soldiers,” Greene said.



Greene has been crucial in not only helping Soldiers with their physical readiness goals, but she’s also been an advocate for getting some of the outdated Army Body Composition standards adapted by the Army, as well as being a supporter of Soldiers in all aspects.



“When we talk about inspiring change, you have to remember to be about the change you want to see,” Gaines said. “I can personally attest that she has been on a mission, not only for herself, but for the emotional, physical and mental needs of Soldiers across the ranks.”



Motor transport operator Pvt. Jeremiah Davis has been in the Army for only six months, but it’s experiences like this that have made the Soldiers cycling through the Green Company feel a sense of gratitude and pride.



“I was expecting to be lost when I got to my first duty station,” Davis said. “The Green Company is a great idea and is helping me adjust.”



Greene understands that the Army life is never easy, but encouraged Soldiers to stay resilient.



“It’s easy to focus on the negative,” Greene said. “But there are still people out here that are trying to remain positive. The fight I’m fighting isn’t for me, but it’s for you all coming up after us.”

