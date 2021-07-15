Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Garrison welcomes new CSM during ceremony

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, new Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, new Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major (CSM); Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss; and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha, former garrison CSM, walk in formation back to their seats July 1, 2021, during a CSM change of responsibility ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. DiDomenico replaced Mantha as the garrison command sergeant major during the ceremony. She has previously served at Fort McCoy at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy. A CSM is the most senior enlisted member of a color-bearing Army unit. The CSM is appointed to serve as a spokesman to address the issues of all Soldiers, from enlisted to officers, from warrant officers and lieutenants to the Army's highest positions. As such, they are the senior enlisted advisor to the commander. The exact duties vary depending on the unit commander, including observing training and talking with Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Garrison leaders and installation community members are in attendance as Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico becomes the new Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major July 1, 2021, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis.



DiDomenico replaced Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Mantha as the garrison command sergeant major during the ceremony.



She has previously served at Fort McCoy at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy. A command sergeant major (CSM) is the most senior enlisted member of a color-bearing Army unit.



The CSM is appointed to serve as a spokesman to address the issues of all Soldiers, from enlisted to officers, from warrant officers and lieutenants to the Army’s highest positions.



As such, they are the senior enlisted advisor to the commander.



The exact duties vary depending on the unit commander, including observing training and talking with Soldiers and their families.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



