Weekly update on Washington National Guard COVID-19 relief efforts-2107141

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. – Joint Task Force Steelhead, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response force, continued community support efforts in vaccine administration, food distribution, and medical support operations. In order to meet the changing needs of our state and our communities, JTF Steelhead is continuing the gradual reconsolidation of our service members for demobilization.



During the week of July 5 - July 11, 2021, the follow actions happened:



•159 COVID-19 vaccines were administered by Washington National Guard medical personnel.

As of July 11, a total of 255,499 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by Washington National Guard medical personnel. As of July 11, there are currently two mobile vaccination teams in operation supporting Spokane and Benton Counties. We continue to work in support of the Washington State Health Department to ensure that every person that wants a vaccine has access to a vaccine.



• 302,446 pounds of food and 4,734 meals were packaged and distributed by National Guard service members.

JTF Steelhead supported 27 food banks and distribution centers across the state. Since April 2020, we have helped package and distribute more than 97.8 million pounds of food and over 6.3 million meals at 79 locations throughout Washington State. The Washington National Guard continues to support the Washington State Department of Agriculture and community food banks to help alleviate food insecurity caused by the effects of COVID-19.



• The Medical Surge team provided isolation and quarantine services to six individuals at a Department of Health site in Lewis County.

The Washington National Guard’s Medical Surge team transported six personnel from the Northwest Detention Center to a Department of Health isolation & quarantine facility in Lewis County. Food, shelter, and medical screening are provided to the patients during the isolation and quarantine period. The MedSurge team continues to work in support of, and at the direction of, the Department of Health in providing medical surge capability, and logistics support, to state and local entities.



The Washington National Guard's JTF Steelhead continues to provide support for state and county emergency managers in their unified efforts during the COVID-19 response.



