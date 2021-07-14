Navy Exchange Service Command’s Navy Lodge Program announces 2020 award winners

Courtesy Photo | On July 13, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On July 13, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program announced its 2020 Carlson Award winners as well as its General Manager of the Year and Associate of the Year. Carla Gutierrez, General Manager, Navy Lodge Pensacola, Florida, was selected as the Navy Lodge General Manager of the Year. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

On July 13, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program announced its 2020 Carlson Award winners as well as its General Manager of the Year and Associate of the Year. This year’s Navy Lodge awards were presented virtually by NEXCOM’s Chief Executive Officer, retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi and Christopher Settelen, Vice President, Navy Lodge Program.



“Last year was unlike anything our command or associates have ever seen,” said Bianchi. “Our Navy Lodge associates did yeoman’s work to ensure their guests were safe, healthy and taken care of in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. They went above and beyond to provide PREMIER guest service under very difficult circumstances. I am extremely proud of all our Navy Lodge associates for their dedication to the Navy and to those who serve our country.”



The most prestigious award, the Edward E. Carlson Award, is given each year to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. The Navy Lodge of the Year Grand Winner is Navy Lodge Gulfport, Mississippi; Navy Lodge Pensacola, Florida; is the winner in the large category; and Navy Lodge Bangor, Washington, is the winner in the medium category.



For her unwavering service to guests during the COVID-19 pandemic, Marietta Cuffee, Guest Service Representative Supervisor at Navy Lodge Norfolk, Virginia, was selected as the Navy Lodge Associate of the Year. When Navy Lodge Norfolk housed over 1,457 guest on Restriction of Movement (ROM), Cuffee spent numerous hours communicating with and creating and delivering ROM bags so those guests had the supplies they needed when they were unable to leave their rooms. She also worked to ensure that the Navy Lodge’s Grab ‘n Go breakfast exceeded guests’ expectations.



Carla Gutierrez, General Manager, Navy Lodge Pensacola, Florida, was selected as the Navy Lodge General Manager of the Year. In addition to operating her property, Gutierrez is on the Navy Lodge General Manager Advisory Committee, Chairperson of the Spring Training Committee, a member of the Training Committee and a Manager-in-Training trainer. She beat her FY20 budgeted occupancy of 81.9% to conclude the year at 82.2% during a pandemic. In addition, net contribution was exceeded by 11%. She also provided a safe haven for military families during tropical disturbances Sally, Delta, Gamma and Zeta.