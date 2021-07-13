Photo Essay: July 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown July 10, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of military...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations are shown July 10, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Training operations are shown July 10, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Thousands of military members have trained at Fort McCoy in 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



