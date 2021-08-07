18th AF command chief visits Alamo Wing

Photo By Master Sgt. Kristian Carter | Tech. Sgt. Morgan Grebens (middle-left), 37th Training Group, and Chief Master Sgt....... read more read more

Photo By Master Sgt. Kristian Carter | Tech. Sgt. Morgan Grebens (middle-left), 37th Training Group, and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley (middle-right), 18th Air Force command chief, listen while Master Sgt. Christopher Boots (left) and Master Sgt. Erik Dunning (right), both with Air Mobility Command, describe how instructors use the C-5M Super Galaxy simulator to train pilots during a tour of the 733rd Training Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 8, 2021. As part of a multi-day tour of several JBSA units, Bickley visited with 733rd TRS leaders to discuss training challenges and strengths, see the virtual reality training equipment, cargo load trainer facility and the simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kristian Carter) see less | View Image Page