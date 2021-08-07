Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th AF command chief visits Alamo Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Kristian Carter 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    As part of a multi-day tour of several Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, units, Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 4th Air Force command chief, visited with 733rd Training Squadron leaders to discuss training challenges and strengths, see the virtual reality training equipment, cargo load trainer facility and the simulator here July 8, 2021.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.13.2021 15:12
    Story ID: 400815
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    TAGS

    4th Air Force
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform

