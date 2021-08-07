18th AF command chief visits Alamo Wing

As part of a multi-day tour of several Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, units, Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 4th Air Force command chief, visited with 733rd Training Squadron leaders to discuss training challenges and strengths, see the virtual reality training equipment, cargo load trainer facility and the simulator here July 8, 2021.
