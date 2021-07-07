We Are MSC: Ordinary Seaman Larry J. Gonzales, Sr.

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | 210707-N-AC165-0003 (July 7, 2021) – Larry James Gonzales, Sr., ordinary seamen...... read more read more Photo By LaShawn Sykes | 210707-N-AC165-0003 (July 7, 2021) – Larry James Gonzales, Sr., ordinary seamen aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193), simulates using a signal lamp to communicate with a neighboring ship. According to Second Officer Alex Footman, as technology improves, the need for signalmen will increase. “Because today’s technology allows other countries, including our adversaries, the ability to track our electronic communications and radio frequency emissions, it is vital that the ship has the expertise and capability OS Gonzales brings to the ship. With Military Sealift Command vessels operating abroad, sometimes in highly contested areas, the ability to remain silent, unseen, and untracked allows ships to safely enter EMCON (Emissions Control) conditions. Being undetected is critical to carrying out the ship’s mission without interference from others see less | View Image Page

Introduction: Larry James Gonzales, Sr., is not your typical ordinary seaman. At 63 years young, he is beginning his third career with Military Sealift Command in Norfolk, Va. His first career began in December 1978, with the U.S. Navy as a signalman aboard the USS Aylwin (FF-1081) in Charleston, S.C. Over the next 20 years, he served aboard five naval ships and completed two shore tours as a law enforcement officer. One of his biggest personal achievements during his military career was winning the Pacific Fleet Golden Anchor Award for his nomination aboard USS George Philip (FFG-12) at Naval Weapons Station Fallbrook in Fallbrook, Calif., as the Command Career Counselor, a rather remarkable feat. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in January 2020 at the rank of Petty Officer First Class. Five months later in May, he joined AT&T, where he worked in the wonderful “world of billing,” for the next 20 years. During his tenure, he earned numerous awards and accolades, receiving four President Club awards for his elite customer service. After retiring in May of 2020, he spent the summer with his two grandchildren, travelled a bit, and completed various home projects. “I eventually rejoined the workforce because I missed having human contact and the esprit de corps that is found on a naval ship.”



In this document, Gonzales shares his thoughts on serving aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl.



What is your name, job title, and MSC ship assigned to?

My name is Larry James Gonzales, Sr. I am an ordinary seaman aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193). As an OS, I am in an apprenticeship status to become an able seaman, after my required sea time is complete, in October 2021.



When did you join MSC, and what is unique about your job aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl?

I came out of my second retirement to join Military Sealift Command in October 2020. I have been assigned to Walter S. Diehl now, a little over five months, and I am very excited to be back on the water again – my home away from home.



Because of my 20 years of experience as a Navy signalman, I have been given the rare opportunity to reestablish the duties of a signalman aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl. As the lead person in charge of operating the signal bridge (the platform above the pilot house), I am responsible for sending communication messages to other ships (foreign or domestic) at sea. Having a rated signalman aboard the Walter S. Diehl during either a Replenishment at Sea (RAS) or a Fueling at Sea (FAS), allows a tanker to set and observe Emissions Control (EMCON) or radio silence. A signalman’s abilities range from sending and receiving messages by flashing light via mores code, flag-hoist, and semaphore to expert lookout duties and assisting the ship’s navigator. My ability to perform the signalman duties affects the ship’s operation as well as other ships with whom I communicate. The last time USNS Walter S. Diehl had signalmen was at the beginning of the millennial.



What type of military training or education have you taken to prepare you to work aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl?

On January 31, 2000, I retired from the US Navy, with 20 years of service, as a signalman first class. With more than two decades of naval experience, I bring a wealth of knowledge to the OS position.

I feel I am qualified for this position and truly believe that an American veteran is a very special person due to the many sacrifices they’ve endured while performing their untiring duties.



What does a typical day look like for you aboard USNS Walther S. Diehl?

During morning musters, I enjoy observing the harbor of ships because I am able to see the military smartness of morning colors, observe the unique characteristics of ships, and notice how knowledgeable sailors and civil service mariners are about the variety of ships that are moored on Naval Station Norfolk.



Currently, my main duty is ship’s preservation. Because the signal bridge is always the showpiece of any ship, Walter S. Diehl will be no exception. Chipping, sanding, priming, and

painting are all my middle names. I love keeping the ship pristine at all times. I also enjoy operating the ship's store, which I have named Mr. G’s General Store, which is open to the crew three days a week for 30 minutes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 12:00 p.m. to 1230 p.m.



What is the best thing about working aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl?

I am truly respected and have the flexibility to get any job done. My partner in crime is the Navigator. He is always there to provide the tools and advice I need.



What is the most challenging part of your work aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl?

While there are different aspects of hard work found on the ship, our primary mission is to support the US fleet. We are constantly maintaining and improving day to day operations. The maritime industry today requires constant diligence due to modern technology.



My biggest challenge is the inability to communicate and practice traditional seamanship with other ships. Over Independence Day, I wanted to assist a US ship but was unable to reach it via flashing light. Since then, I have instituted planned maintenance systems to identify and correct deficiencies within our visual signaling equipment for all US naval ships.



What is your most favorite memory at sea?

Crossing the Atlantic on New Year's Eve and the captain allowing the signalmen to shoot pyrotechnic flares over the side for the crew to observe.



What would you tell someone who is interested in joining MSC and working aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl?

I have already told my cousin that MSC is an excellent place to work. The benefits are great and the challenges are equaling as rewarding. And, if she has the privilege of working aboard the Walter S. Diehl, she will definitely gain weight, with the delicious food made by our superb cooks.