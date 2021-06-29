Congratulations May 2021 Student of the Month award winners!

Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 17th TRG superintendent, presents 2nd Lt. Cody Martin, 315th Training Squadron student, the 17th TRG Student of the Month award for May 2021, on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 29, 2021. Martin worked hard for his award and has shown his dedication to his squadron and the training he received at Goodfellow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Congratulations to the Students of the Month and Rope of the Month winners for May.



Each month, the Student of the Month and Rope of the Month awards are presented by 17th Training Group leadership.



The Student of the Month award is given to one outstanding student from each of the different training squadrons who were selected and voted for by the students and instructors of their respective squadron.



The Rope of the Month award is given in recognition for the rope who stood out amongst their peers.



These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons and the training they receive at Goodfellow.