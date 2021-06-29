Congratulations May 2021 Student of the Month award winners!

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
Congratulations to the Students of the Month and Rope of the Month winners for May.
Each month, the Student of the Month and Rope of the Month awards are presented by 17th Training Group leadership.
The Student of the Month award is given to one outstanding student from each of the different training squadrons who were selected and voted for by the students and instructors of their respective squadron.
The Rope of the Month award is given in recognition for the rope who stood out amongst their peers.
These students have worked hard for these awards and have shown their dedication to their squadrons and the training they receive at Goodfellow.
