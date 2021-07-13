A presence still felt for over 30 years

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C.—

The 336th Fighter Squadron hosted Maj. David Hook, 50th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. and his wife at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina on July 9, 2021.

On September 30, 1990, David’s father, Maj. Peter Hook, unexpectedly passed away during an F-15E Strike Eagle crash in the Saudi Arabian desert while deployed for Operation Desert Storm. Years later, a family event was held at the fighter squadron, where 10-year-old David was in attendance and received his first coin.

The 336th FS named their heritage room after Peter to honor the loss of their fallen.

“As a kid, all I remember was standing in the heritage room in awe of who my father was and the legacy he left behind,” said Hook. “Being welcomed and shown such love after all these years still means the world to me today.”

Hook is now a pilot in the Air Force like his father, but flew the B1 Bomber and now is an T38 instructor pilot at Columbus AFB, MS.

The 336th FS had requested to honor the loss of Peter by having his son fly in an F-15E out of the same place his father flew out of.

“Being able to fly in the same airframe as my father left me speechless,” exclaimed Hook. “There are few really special days over an Air Force career and this is one of them,” he continued. “It gives me a renewed sense of appreciation and motivation for what I do now, teaching the next generation of world famous fighter and bomber pilots.”

Hook was able to go up and fly in an F-15E like his father used to.

“I will cherish this moment forever and SJAFB will always hold a special place in my heart,” Hook said.

