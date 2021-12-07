Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers Collect Bonus Savings During Back-to-School Sales Tax Holidays

Courtesy Photo | Every day is tax-free for shoppers at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, but...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Every day is tax-free for shoppers at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, but during back-to-school tax holidays in 17 states, Exchange stores will offer additional savings equal to the local tax rate on eligible items. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping military shoppers double their sales-tax savings as students hit the books for the 2021-22 school year.



It matters where you shop, and because shopping at the Exchange is always tax-free, Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families can save even more on back-to-school items during select states’ tax-free weekends.



During the tax holidays, the Exchange will match local sales-tax discounts to offer an additional percentage off (equivalent to the local sales tax rate).



This year, 17 states are hosting tax-free sales on select back-to-school items, such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks. In some states, computers and other qualifying electronic devices can be purchased tax-free. Eligible items vary by state.



“Every day is a sales tax holiday at the Exchange, and 100% of Exchange earnings goes back to the military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Back-to-school season is an exciting time, and these extra tax savings provide a budget-friendly way to return to class.”



Sales-tax holidays kick off July 16-18 in Alabama and end Aug. 15-21 in Connecticut. Shoppers can check their state’s tax website for dates and eligible items. Exchange discounts are valid in stores only.



Facebook-friendly version: Every day is tax-free for shoppers at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, but during back-to-school tax holidays in 17 states, Exchange stores will offer additional savings equal to the local tax rate on eligible items. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1M1.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange