NOSC Des Moines Sailors Volunteer at Local Ronald McDonald House

The Sailors came together to complete several outdoor maintenance and landscaping tasks: weeding and lawn edging, trash pick-up, leaf blowing, yard debris removal, and sweeping the parking lot, along with removing a large garden fountain and sorting pop cans and tabs for recycling. They also donated a collection of cleaning supplies, dry goods, snacks, hygiene and toiletry items, and phone chargers for the families who stay there.



“It means a lot to have the Sailors come and help here,” weekend manager Mallory Duffy said. “The house outside now looks clean and welcoming to our families.”



However, Duffy explained that by volunteering the Sailors also provide a priceless intangible benefit to those who stay at the house by contributing to their sense of community.



“Everyone was really excited to come out and volunteer today,” AM2 Kathryn Miller said. “It’s nice to get out into the community and give back a little, especially after everything with COVID. It felt like a good team-building exercise to get together and do this and we’re happy we could be here to help.”



Ronald McDonald House Charities helps provide care for families around the world through their programs. According to their website, Ronald McDonald Houses are located near top children’s hospitals and allow parents who are far from home a way to stay close to their hospitalized child and benefit from the comforts of home without incurring hotel and food costs.



“It means the world to our families to know that people are thinking of them and wanting to help them and support them in a trying time in their lives,” said Duffy. “To have (Sailors’) support here means a lot to the staff, to the families, and to the whole community of Des Moines. It’s a good community to be in.”



According to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa website, there are two locations in the Des Moines metro area “keeping families with sick children near the care and resources they need.” One house is located near Blank Park Children’s Hospital and has 18 rooms. The other house is located at MercyOne Children’s Hospital and offers 15 rooms for families in need.



“We’re already looking forward to coming back and volunteering here again,” said Miller.



Fellow Sailor and volunteer HT1 Dakota Griffin couldn’t agree more. “I’d rather do this than be behind a desk any day!”



