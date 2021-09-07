NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia hosts international military supply officers

Courtesy Photo | NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted military officers from nine partner nations as...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted military officers from nine partner nations as part of the Navy Supply Corps School’s International Officer Supply Course, June 29-30, at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia. see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted military officers from nine partner nations as part of the Navy Supply Corps School’s International Officer Supply Course, June 29-30, at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia.



The International Officer Supply Course helps international supply officers learn the culture of the United States and share best practices for conducting military logistics in a complex global environment. The course is modeled after training provided to U.S. defense personnel working in the supply and maintenance communities. It is designed to familiarize students with the organizational structure of the U.S. government, U.S. Navy, Naval Supply Systems Command, Defense Logistics Agency and their relationships to the foreign military sales process.



Rear Adm. Ken Epps, commander, NAVSUP WSS, said to the students, “When I was an instructor at the Navy Supply Corps School, this was a very coveted course to teach. It’s a privilege to meet this class in person and give you all a chance to take some hands-on experience back home.”



Following the commander’s remarks, subject-matter experts from across the command briefed the students and held discussions on several topics including: an overview of NAVSUP WSS’ command, international programs, Foreign Military Sales operations and transportation, engineering, contracting, performance-based logistics, and distribution of repairable parts.



The second day of the event began with briefs from three Security Assistance Foreign Representatives sharing their experiences working within the U.S. Navy at NAVSUP WSS, which currently supports 44 SAFRs in 27 offices from 20 countries. SAFRs work side by side with NAVSUP WSS employees and perform an integral role in supporting Foreign Military Sales programs.



Royal Australian Air Force Warrant Officer Neil Crawley has represented his service as a SAFR at NAVSUP WSS since December 2018.



“It is a great privilege to be selected for this post,” said Crawley. “Being selected means you've been identified as highly representative of your country and service, and you’re expected to uphold the highest standard of professionalism just like your U.S. counterparts here.”



The rest of the day was spent on subjects including Management Information System - International Logistics, the Security Cooperation Information Portal, the Enhanced Freight Tracking System, the Repair of Repairables management system WebRoR, reporting of discrepancies and deficiencies, followed by an overview of the country program teams within Foreign Military Sales.



“We are always thrilled to host our partners, our friends, our allies,” Epps told the class. “When you get better, we get better, so we will do everything we can to enhance that.”



The visit to Philadelphia is part of a three-week tour starting at the Navy Supply Corps School in Newport, Rhode Island, with trips to various military bases and cultural sites in and around Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Washington, D.C. The tour was preceded by six weeks of primarily classroom-based instruction in Newport.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.