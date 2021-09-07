DOD anticipates delays during summer PCS season

Soldiers and families preparing for a permanent change of station (PCS) move during July and August — and potentially into September — should anticipate unexpected delays in scheduling shipment of their household goods (HHG) move.



COVID-19-related resource challenges (such as shortages of local packers, loaders, drivers, trucks, warehouses, and wood containers) in the household goods industry for both Department of Defense (DOD) and non-DOD customers may cause up to four- to six-week delays in certain areas for origin shipment pickups and destination deliveries.



Army senior leaders are aware of these challenges and actively exploring potential mitigation actions for Soldier and family relocation issues.

All Soldiers can use their government travel credit cards for PCS-related travel and transportation expenses.



Check the following links for more information about government travel credit cards:



• www.defensetravel.dod.mil/Docs/Fact_Sheet_GTCC.pdf.

• www.defensetravel.dod.mil/Docs/regulations/GTCC.pdf.

• https://psc.gov/transportation-services/travel-charge-card/dos-donts.



Soldiers and families who will conduct a personally procured move can request an increase to government travel credit-card limits up to the maximum authorized $25,000 through their Organizational Defense Travel administrator to preclude upfront, out-of-pocket expenses.



Soldiers and families without government travel credit cards who will conduct a personally procured move should process an advance through their transportation office to Defense Finance Accounting System Rome.

For PCS moves outside of the continental United States, Overseas Housing Allowance (OHA), Dislocation Allowance (DLA), and Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) are authorized for not more than 60 days. A period in addition to that 60 days may be authorized when any of the following reasons exist and are beyond the service members’ or dependents' control: nonarrival of household goods or delay in availability of and/or assignment to government quarters due to service requirements.



For PCS moves within the continental United States, Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH), DLA, and Temporary Lodging Expense (TLE) may be authorized up to 10 days, depending on the location of the new permanent duty station. TLE reimbursements must not exceed $290 per day.



Soldiers and families should maintain close communication with their local transportation office, as it is the first line of support to assist by providing all available options.



In addition, the following call centers are available beyond local transportation offices: Army Personal Property Call Center at 800-645-6683 and USTRANSCOM Call Center at 833-MilMove (645-6683).



For assistance with this or other PCS questions at Fort McCoy, contact the Personal Property Processing Office at 608-388-3060.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Personal Property Processing Office.)

