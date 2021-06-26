USS Wichita Seizes $20 Million in Suspected Drugs in Caribbean Sea

Courtesy Photo | 210626-N-N3764-0107 CARRIBEAN SEA - (June 26, 2021) -- The Freedom-variant littoral...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210626-N-N3764-0107 CARRIBEAN SEA - (June 26, 2021) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13), with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 408, intercepts a suspected go-fast vessel during counter-narcotics operations, June 26, 2021. Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Garrett Dickey) see less | View Image Page

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13) with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 408 seized an estimated $20 million in suspected drugs, June 26.



While on routine patrol, a maritime patrol aircraft spotted a go-fast vessel (GFV). Wichita launched her helicopter, assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 8 and was vectored in to intercept. The GFV was observed jettisoning packages over the side. Wichita subsequently launched her small boat and fired warning shots from the helicopter to achieve positive control of the vessel. They continued to provide over watch and ensure compliance while the embarked LEDET on Wichita and small boat arrived. The vessel was searched and three suspected drug traffickers were detained.



Wichita and the embarked LEDET recovered an estimated 485 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth an estimated wholesale value of over $20 million.



“The counter narcotics mission our crew is performing out here in the Caribbean Sea is vital to ensuring security of these waters and our Nation.” said Cmdr. Dan Reiher, Wichita’s commanding officer. “We continually train to execute these real world interdiction missions safely and professionally at a moment’s notice. I’m constantly impressed with what the Wichita team accomplishes.



” USS Wichita is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.



On April 1, 2020, U.S. Southern Command began what was then known as Enhanced Counter Narcotics (CN) Operations in the Western Hemisphere to increase the disruption of drugs. This counter Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCO)/CN operational approach, which has become enduring, supports our objectives to degrade the capabilities of TCOs and save lives. With our increased presence, we have bolstered support to U.S. and partner nation law enforcement by sharing information and intelligence to help expand target packages. Since then, our key partners have been involved in over 60% of drug disruptions since April 2020 (up from 50% in 2019). By strengthening partnerships, we counter threats together.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



